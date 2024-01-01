$11,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,789KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMGG68A3243894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Gray 2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V Lineartronic CVT AWD
2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V.
Certified. Subaru Details:
* 1. Subaru vehicles with greater than 6-months and/or 10,000-km remaining on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36-months/60,000-km). These vehicles are sold with the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 2. Subaru vehicles that are still under the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty period (36-months/60,000-km), but with fewer than 6-months or 10,000-km (whichever comes first). These vehicles are sold with a Subaru Certified Limited Warranty of 42-months/70,000-km (whichever comes first) from the original in-service date. The warranty can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 3. Subaru vehicles that are no longer covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36-months/60,000-km), are up to five model years old and have been driven less than 100,000-km. These vehicles are sold with a 6-month/10,000-km Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, which can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 4. Subaru vehicles that are up to 8 model years old and have between 100,000-km and 160,000-km. These vehicles are sold with a 3-month/5,000-km Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, which can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage
* 10 days/ 1,000 km Exchange Privilege whichever comes first
* 152-point inspection
* $750 Grad Rebate to all qualified college and university recent graduates who purchase a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle / CarFax Vehicle History Report
* Attractive Financing Options Available. Finance starting from 3.99 % for 24 months
* Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. (Roadside Assistance)
