Recent Arrival! 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Gray 2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V Lineartronic CVT AWD

2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V.

104,789 KM

Details Description

2.5I

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
104,789KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMGG68A3243894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Gray 2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V Lineartronic CVT AWD

2.5L Boxer H4 SOHC 16V.


Certified. Subaru Details:

* 1. Subaru vehicles with greater than 6-months and/or 10,000-km remaining on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36-months/60,000-km). These vehicles are sold with the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 2. Subaru vehicles that are still under the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty period (36-months/60,000-km), but with fewer than 6-months or 10,000-km (whichever comes first). These vehicles are sold with a Subaru Certified Limited Warranty of 42-months/70,000-km (whichever comes first) from the original in-service date. The warranty can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 3. Subaru vehicles that are no longer covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36-months/60,000-km), are up to five model years old and have been driven less than 100,000-km. These vehicles are sold with a 6-month/10,000-km Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, which can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage. 4. Subaru vehicles that are up to 8 model years old and have between 100,000-km and 160,000-km. These vehicles are sold with a 3-month/5,000-km Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, which can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan to extend the time/km coverage
* 10 days/ 1,000 km Exchange Privilege whichever comes first
* 152-point inspection
* $750 Grad Rebate to all qualified college and university recent graduates who purchase a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle / CarFax Vehicle History Report
* Attractive Financing Options Available. Finance starting from 3.99 % for 24 months
* Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. (Roadside Assistance)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

