AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
604-814-6220
2010 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-814-6220
178,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233491
- Stock #: AFK22-77143
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE8AC377143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Automatic, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Radio AM/FM, AUX Air Connector, Tilted Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Local, Service Record Available, Free One Year Warranty Included with the Price.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2