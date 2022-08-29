Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

178,000 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$9,800

178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233491
  • Stock #: AFK22-77143
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8AC377143

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Automatic, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Radio AM/FM, AUX Air Connector, Tilted Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Local, Service Record Available, Free One Year Warranty Included with the Price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-XXXX

604-814-6220

