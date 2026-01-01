Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2010 Toyota Matrix AWD delivers dependable performance with year-round capability. It is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability in challenging road conditions. Standard safety features include anti-lock brakes, traction control, and vehicle stability control for confident handling. The interior offers seating for five, supportive cloth seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space. Practical, efficient, and well built, the Matrix AWD is designed for everyday versatility and reliability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2010 Toyota Matrix

59,121 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

AWD 4A

Watch This Vehicle
13497179

2010 Toyota Matrix

AWD 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13497179
  2. 13497179
  3. 13497179
  4. 13497179
  5. 13497179
  6. 13497179
  7. 13497179
  8. 13497179
  9. 13497179
  10. 13497179
  11. 13497179
  12. 13497179
  13. 13497179
  14. 13497179
  15. 13497179
  16. 13497179
  17. 13497179
  18. 13497179
  19. 13497179
  20. 13497179
  21. 13497179
  22. 13497179
  23. 13497179
  24. 13497179
  25. 13497179
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,121KM
VIN 2T1LE4EE1AC016743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA16743
  • Mileage 59,121 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2010 Toyota Matrix AWD delivers dependable performance with year-round capability. It is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability in challenging road conditions. Standard safety features include anti-lock brakes, traction control, and vehicle stability control for confident handling. The interior offers seating for five, supportive cloth seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space. Practical, efficient, and well built, the Matrix AWD is designed for everyday versatility and reliability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sport Package w/ Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid SE AWD 32,022 KM $48,788 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited at for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited at 125,682 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota TACOMA HYBRID Tacoma HV Double Cab for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota TACOMA HYBRID Tacoma HV Double Cab 9,415 KM $89,788 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2010 Toyota Matrix