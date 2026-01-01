$14,998+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
AWD 4A
2010 Toyota Matrix
AWD 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA16743
- Mileage 59,121 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Toyota Matrix AWD delivers dependable performance with year-round capability. It is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability in challenging road conditions. Standard safety features include anti-lock brakes, traction control, and vehicle stability control for confident handling. The interior offers seating for five, supportive cloth seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space. Practical, efficient, and well built, the Matrix AWD is designed for everyday versatility and reliability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916