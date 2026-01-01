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2010 Toyota Prius

145,255 KM

Details

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Prius

5-door Liftback CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14417268

2010 Toyota Prius

5-door Liftback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,255KM
VIN JTDKN3DU0A5102718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA02718
  • Mileage 145,255 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2010 Toyota Prius