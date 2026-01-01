$10,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Prius
5-door Liftback CVT
2010 Toyota Prius
5-door Liftback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,255KM
VIN JTDKN3DU0A5102718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA02718
- Mileage 145,255 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2010 Toyota Prius