2010 Toyota Tacoma
CREW CAB TRD/SPORT 4X4 FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED

ONE FAMILY OWNED, LOCAL TRUCK, WITH MASSIVE SERVICE HISTORY AT TOYOTA. LOADED TRD/SPORT CREW CAB. FINANCING, WARRANTY AND INSPECTED!

Welcome too the Automarket, your community financing dealreship of "YES". We are featuring a spectacular condition Tacoma TRD/SPORT 4x4. This stunning truck was owned by only family it's whole life. The service history is here with us and it's massive and almost all done at the Toyota Dealership. 

We know that 1) this truck has a timing chain so no worries about the T/Belt. 2) The frame was inspected at Toyota and it is perfect. The recall was performed at Toyota and we have the records for that too. ) there is only one collision paid by ICBC for a Mere $2100 in 2022.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are New in the front and 65% New in the rear. The Yokohama Geolander tires with the Snowflake and the Mountan are approx 75% New. We also tested the battery and the Coolant, changed the oil and fully detailed the truck for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

2010 Toyota Tacoma

201,000 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Tacoma

CREW CAB TRD/SPORT 4X4 FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED

12874562

2010 Toyota Tacoma

CREW CAB TRD/SPORT 4X4 FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TEMU4FN4AZ683323

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-27891
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

ONE FAMILY OWNED, LOCAL TRUCK, WITH MASSIVE SERVICE HISTORY AT TOYOTA. LOADED TRD/SPORT CREW CAB. FINANCING, WARRANTY AND INSPECTED!

Welcome too the Automarket, your community financing dealreship of "YES". We are featuring a spectacular condition Tacoma TRD/SPORT 4x4. This stunning truck was owned by only family it's whole life. The service history is here with us and it's massive and almost all done at the Toyota Dealership. 

We know that 1) this truck has a timing chain so no worries about the T/Belt. 2) The frame was inspected at Toyota and it is perfect. The recall was performed at Toyota and we have the records for that too. ) there is only one collision paid by ICBC for a Mere $2100 in 2022.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are New in the front and 65% New in the rear. The
Yokohama Geolander tires with the Snowflake and the Mountan are approx 75% New. We also tested the battery and the Coolant, changed the oil and fully detailed the truck for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2010 Toyota Tacoma