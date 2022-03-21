Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

146,308 KM

Details Features

$11,996

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2.5L HIGHLINE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

146,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672990
  • Stock #: NT07979A
  • VIN: WVWDA9AJ4AW245554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

