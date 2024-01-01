$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Executive Edition 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Executive Edition 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H5200
- Mileage 128,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition. This stylish sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition. With 128,185km on the odometer, this BMW has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
The 328i xDrive Executive Edition comes loaded with premium features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Inside, you'll find a premium sound system to elevate your commute, and the comfortable bucket seats will keep you feeling relaxed even on longer drives.
At H2H Auto Group, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that are sure to impress. This BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition is a fantastic blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Come down and experience the driving pleasure this German masterpiece has to offer!
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on cold mornings.
- Bucket Seats: Embrace the sporty feel and enjoy a comfortable, supportive ride.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your BMW with the convenience of keyless entry.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191