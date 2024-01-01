Menu
<p>Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition. This stylish sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition. With 128,185km on the odometer, this BMW has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>The 328i xDrive Executive Edition comes loaded with premium features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Inside, youll find a premium sound system to elevate your commute, and the comfortable bucket seats will keep you feeling relaxed even on longer drives.</p><p>At H2H Auto Group, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that are sure to impress. This BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition is a fantastic blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Come down and experience the driving pleasure this German masterpiece has to offer!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even on cold mornings.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Embrace the sporty feel and enjoy a comfortable, supportive ride.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your BMW with the convenience of keyless entry.</li></ul>

2011 BMW 3 Series

128,185 KM

VIN WBAPK7C50BA975200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5200
  • Mileage 128,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition. This stylish sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition. With 128,185km on the odometer, this BMW has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

The 328i xDrive Executive Edition comes loaded with premium features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Inside, you'll find a premium sound system to elevate your commute, and the comfortable bucket seats will keep you feeling relaxed even on longer drives.

At H2H Auto Group, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that are sure to impress. This BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition is a fantastic blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Come down and experience the driving pleasure this German masterpiece has to offer!

Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on cold mornings.
  • Bucket Seats: Embrace the sporty feel and enjoy a comfortable, supportive ride.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your BMW with the convenience of keyless entry.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

