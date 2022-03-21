Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Local, AWD 4dr Luxury Collection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8709053
  Stock #: AA2270A
  VIN: 3GYFNDEY8BS646779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2270A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, SRX, 4WD, 3L V6, remote entry, remote start, bluetooth, climate control, panoramic roof, leather, power heated front seats, rain sensing wipers, pwr adjustable pedals, reverse sensing, backup camera, fog lamps, aluminum wheels.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

