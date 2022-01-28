$3,950+ tax & licensing
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8178907
- Stock #: R514
- VIN: 3G1TB6DG5BL141811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE, RUNS GOOD, LOW KM!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2