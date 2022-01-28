Menu
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

148,000 KM

Details Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178928
  • Stock #: R514
  • VIN: 3G1TB6DG5BL141811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

