$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
92,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081451
- Stock #: N163114B
- VIN: 2G1FT1EW6B9207336
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 92,711 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value!This coupe has 92,711 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 6.2L, V8, SFI, HIGH OUTPUT engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Steering Wheel Controls.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Onstar
Premium Audio
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SiriusXM
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2