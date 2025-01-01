Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

95,765 KM

Details Features

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12730974

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA5SH7B7185954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5954
  • Mileage 95,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 123,116 KM $11,599 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Chevrolet Cruze FINANCING AVAILABLE 95,765 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM Cargo Van FINANCING AVAILBLE for sale in Langley, BC
2014 RAM Cargo Van FINANCING AVAILBLE 213,589 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2011 Chevrolet Cruze