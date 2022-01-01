Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

181,120 KM

Details

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA, Local, White, Affordable, PWR Group!

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA, Local, White, Affordable, PWR Group!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

181,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8118298
  • Stock #: 6878
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S94B7286878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6878
  • Mileage 181,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped! Local BC Chevy Cruze with all of the power options including keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, iPod AUX hookup, air conditioning and more. Fuel efficient 4-cylinder and new generation looking vehicle for an affordable price. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

