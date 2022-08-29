$16,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van RWD 1500 135
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
230,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9179470
- Stock #: AFK22-10213
- VIN: 1GCSGAFX1B1110213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Express 1500 Cargo Van, 4.3L , V6, Tilted Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Side Doors From Both Sides Of the Van, In Great Running Condition, Complete Service Records Available, Finance Available.
