Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Impala

Details Features

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12901187

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1756160824866
  2. 1756160825375
  3. 1756160825851
  4. 1756160826378
  5. 1756160826899
  6. 1756160827413
  7. 1756160827922
  8. 1756160828398
  9. 1756160828864
  10. 1756160829339
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2G1WA5EK2B1101460

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS 0 $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 219,000 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE BATTERY for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE BATTERY 0 SOLD

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2011 Chevrolet Impala