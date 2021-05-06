Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

133,444 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
WORK TRUCK, RWD, REG CAB

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK, RWD, REG CAB

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

133,444KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7135243
  • Stock #: AA21108
  • VIN: 1GCNCPEX9BZ219209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA21108
  • Mileage 133,444 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

