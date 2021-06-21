Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,682 KM

Details Description Features

$9,880

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Stow 'N Go, Local, No Declarations, 159k, New Bodystyle

Stow 'N Go, Local, No Declarations, 159k, New Bodystyle

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

159,682KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7455101
  • Stock #: 8071
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR748071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Declarations! 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Stow-N-Go with fold away 7-passenger seating. Very well equipped with reverse camera, front and rear zone air conditioning, Bluetooth, keyless-entry, all of the power options, power seats, cruise control and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

