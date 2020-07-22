Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

102,103 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

SXT 4D Utility FWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

102,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5583306
  • Stock #: X9210A
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG3BT527857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X9210A
  • Mileage 102,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Detail! Non Smoker! Recent Trade In! Odometer is 21354 kilometers below market average! We're pleased to offer this nice OPENROAD CERTIFIED 2011 Dodge Journey for sale with 102,103 kms. This local BC Journey is well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Push button start, Cloth seats, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, Steering wheel controls, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, and more! Competitively priced and great value, this Journey is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is OpenRoad Certified! Buy with confidence. All pre-owned vehicles come reconditioned and safety inspected for peace of mind, and come with a complementary car proof report. Plus, OpenRoad Certified Pre-owned vehicles come with:3-Day Money-Back Guarantee153 Point InspectionClean Title GuaranteeFree Carfax Report90 Day/5,000 Km Powertrain Guarantee30 Day/2,000 Km Exchange PolicyClub OpenRoad Rewards Membership Enrollment OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lowermainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $495 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-888-721-2779 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

