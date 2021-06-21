Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

154,443 KM

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

SXT, Leather, Sunroof, Alloys, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

154,443KM
Used
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG4BT569289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Dodge Journey with only 154,000 km's! Optional V6 engine and loaded with leather heated power seating, alloy wheels, power sunroof, climate control air conditioning with front and rear zones, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, all of the power options, keyless entry and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

