Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Econoline

200,415 KM

Details Description Features

$12,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250 Cargo Van, New Tires, Power Windows + Locks, Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250 Cargo Van, New Tires, Power Windows + Locks, Clean!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 6354134
  2. 6354134
  3. 6354134
  4. 6354134
  5. 6354134
  6. 6354134
  7. 6354134
  8. 6354134
  9. 6354134
  10. 6354134
  11. 6354134
  12. 6354134
  13. 6354134
  14. 6354134
  15. 6354134
  16. 6354134
  17. 6354134
  18. 6354134
Contact Seller

$12,480

+ taxes & licensing

200,415KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6354134
  • Stock #: 4138
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW6BDB24138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4138
  • Mileage 200,415 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! Brand New Tires! Rare options such as power windows, power locks and power mirrors. V8 4.6L engine and automatic transmission, bulkhead, keyless entry, air conditioning, rubber cargo flooring and more.


 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2010 Ford Escape 4WD...
 128,818 KM
$6,480 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento AWD...
 182,848 KM
$10,480 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 200,415 KM
$12,480 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory