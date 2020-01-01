Certified, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!



The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Surrey.



Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 216245 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Edge's trim level is Sport. The Ford Edge Sport has the performance to back up its sporty appearance. On top of the exciting driving experience it provides, it comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.





Balance of the Factory Warranty. Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind.



Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass Additional Features AWD

6 Speed Automatic

