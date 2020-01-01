Menu
2011 Ford Escape

XLT

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399512
  • Stock #: AA20001
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D78BKA18161
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local, 1 owner, XLT, FWD, 2.5L fuel efficient 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, pwr drvr seat, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, power group, air con, cruist control and more.  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

