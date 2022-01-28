2011 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 1 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8227692

8227692 Stock #: 9750

9750 VIN: 1FMCU9DG5BKA39750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 197,102 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features Entertainment System

