2011 Ford Escape

197,102 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD V6 XLT, Local, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Keyless Entry

2011 Ford Escape

4WD V6 XLT, Local, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Keyless Entry

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

197,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8227692
  • Stock #: 9750
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG5BKA39750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 197,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Ford Escape XLT All-Wheel Drive V6 SUV. Well equipped with power seats, keyless entry, air conditioning, 4WD system, all of the power options, alloy wheels and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

