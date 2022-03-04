$67,995+ tax & licensing
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2011 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
115,639KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8482110
- VIN: 1FT8W3CT5BEA01059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,639 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
