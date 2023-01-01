Menu
2011 Ford F-450

212,368 KM

$44,995

$44,995

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2011 Ford F-450

2011 Ford F-450

4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL

2011 Ford F-450

4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$44,995

212,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10495008
  • VIN: 1FD0X4HT6BEC99173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 212,368 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD SuperCab with a turbo diesel engine and a 10' flat deck XL offers several positive aspects for buyers who need a capable and powerful work truck. Here are some of its notable features and advantages:

Powerful Turbo Diesel Engine: The F-450 comes equipped with a robust turbocharged diesel engine that provides ample torque and towing capacity. This makes it well-suited for heavy-duty tasks and towing trailers or equipment.

Exceptional Towing Capacity: Thanks to its sturdy chassis and powerful engine, the F-450 boasts an impressive towing capacity. It can handle heavy loads with ease, making it an ideal choice for those who need to tow trailers, boats, or other heavy equipment.

4WD Capability: The 4-wheel drive system enhances the F-450's off-road and all-weather capabilities. It provides better traction and control, making it suitable for a variety of driving conditions, including rough terrain and inclement weather.

Spacious SuperCab: The SuperCab configuration offers extra interior space, making it more comfortable for passengers or for storing gear and equipment. It's also more accessible with rear-hinged doors, providing easier entry and exit for rear passengers.

Flat Deck: The 10' flat deck provides a versatile cargo space for carrying equipment, tools, or other items. It's ideal for businesses and contractors who need a dedicated work platform. Also 1,600lbs rear power lift gate. Front power winch.

XL Trim: The XL trim is designed with durability and functionality in mind. It's a no-nonsense work truck, offering essential features without unnecessary frills, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses.

Reliability: Ford's Super Duty trucks are known for their durability and reliability. The 2011 F-450 is no exception, with a reputation for long-lasting performance, which can reduce maintenance costs over time.

Safety Features: While the focus is on work capabilities, the F-450 also comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, antilock brakes, and stability control to help keep occupants safe while on the road.

Resale Value: Ford Super Duty trucks tend to hold their value well, which can be advantageous if you plan to sell or trade it in the future.

Overall, the 2011 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD SuperCab with a turbo diesel engine and a 10' flat deck XL is a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle demanding tasks with ease while providing the durability and functionality needed for work-related purposes.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

