2011 Ford F-450
4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL
- Listing ID: 10520619
- VIN: 1FD0X4HT0BEC72406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 254,736 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL offers several positive features and advantages:
Powerful Engine: It comes equipped with a potent engine, typically a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine, which provides impressive towing and hauling capabilities. This engine delivers strong torque and horsepower, making it ideal for heavy-duty tasks.
Towing Capacity: The F-450 Super Duty is known for its exceptional towing capacity. It can handle large trailers and heavy loads with ease, making it an excellent choice for those who need to tow boats, RVs, or construction equipment.
Four-Wheel Drive: The 4WD system ensures that the vehicle can handle various terrains and weather conditions, providing better traction and control, especially in off-road situations or inclement weather.
Spacious SuperCab: The SuperCab configuration offers additional interior space compared to regular cabs. It provides comfortable seating for passengers and extra storage space behind the front seats, making it a practical choice for those who need both passenger and cargo capacity.
Dually Rear Wheels (DRW): The dual rear wheels provide added stability when carrying heavy loads or towing large trailers. They distribute the weight more evenly and reduce the risk of swaying or fishtailing, enhancing safety during towing.
XL Trim: While the XL trim level is more basic compared to higher trims, it's a solid choice for those who prioritize durability and functionality. It often comes with easy-to-clean vinyl seats and flooring, which are practical for work or outdoor activities.
Durability: Ford Super Duty trucks are known for their rugged construction and long-lasting durability. They are designed to withstand the demands of heavy-duty use, making them a reliable choice for businesses and individuals who need a dependable workhorse.
Resale Value: Ford Super Duty trucks tend to hold their value well over time. This means that when it comes time to sell or trade in your vehicle, you may get a good return on your investment.
Safety Features: While safety features can vary depending on the specific model and trim level, the 2011 Super Duty typically includes essential safety features such as airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes to help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
Overall, the 2011 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW 4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL is a robust and versatile truck, well-suited for heavy-duty work and towing needs.
