2011 Ford Flex

111,016 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2011 Ford Flex

2011 Ford Flex

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

2011 Ford Flex

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,016KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8725916
  Stock #: 16240A
  VIN: 2FMHK6DC1BBD30456

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 111,016 KM

Thanks to its boxy shape, the Ford Flex has a ton of interior room for passengers and cargo. This 2011 Ford Flex is for sale today.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 111,016 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 262HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

