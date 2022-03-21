2011 Ford Flex

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 0 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8725916

8725916 Stock #: 16240A

16240A VIN: 2FMHK6DC1BBD30456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,016 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.