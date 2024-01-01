Menu
Recent Arrival! 2011 Ford Focus SE Red Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC 5-Speed Manual FWD

2011 Ford Focus

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus

SE

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN0BW198765

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Recent Arrival! 2011 Ford Focus SE Red Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC 5-Speed Manual FWD

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

