$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford Focus
SE
2011 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAHP3FN0BW198765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2011 Ford Focus SE Red Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC 5-Speed Manual FWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 30,001 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul 47,991 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 97,299 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2011 Ford Focus