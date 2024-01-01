2011 Ford Focus

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Loaded with Microsoft SYNC Bluetooth System, All of the power options, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, air conditioning and more. Fuel efficient, simple and reliable transportation that is easy to maintain and keep on the road for years to come yet has the essentials like factory<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1721772567664_1523059455685405 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Bluetooth and all of the power options including keyless-entry and alloy wheels. </p> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2011 Ford Focus

139,608 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Focus

SE Sedan, SYNC Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Focus

SE Sedan, SYNC Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 11508588
  2. 11508588
  3. 11508588
  4. 11508588
  5. 11508588
  6. 11508588
  7. 11508588
  8. 11508588
  9. 11508588
  10. 11508588
  11. 11508588
  12. 11508588
  13. 11508588
  14. 11508588
  15. 11508588
  16. 11508588
  17. 11508588
  18. 11508588
  19. 11508588
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,608KM
VIN 1FAHP3FN0BW198765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Microsoft SYNC Bluetooth System, All of the power options, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, air conditioning and more. Fuel efficient, simple and reliable transportation that is easy to maintain and keep on the road for years to come yet has the essentials like factory Bluetooth and all of the power options including keyless-entry and alloy wheels. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Rear dome lamp
(2) front cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points
Chrome interior door handles
Instrument cluster w/message centre
60/40 split-folding rear bench seats
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Electronic ignition
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine
P195/60R15 all-season tires
Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
3.56 axle ratio
Control blade independent rear suspension
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
BeltMinder
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Side intrusion door beams
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Interior remote trunk release
SOS post crash alert system
Electronic stability control (ESC)

Convenience

(1) rear cup holder

Additional Features

storage
outside temp
pretensioners
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
Chrome 2-bar grille
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Beltmider w/audio mute
Centre floor console -inc: armrest
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SPORT Convertible, Local, No Accidents, Leather, Super Clean! for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SPORT Convertible, Local, No Accidents, Leather, Super Clean! 188,820 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 V8 Extended Cab Shortbox, Local, No Accidents for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 V8 Extended Cab Shortbox, Local, No Accidents 356,144 KM $8,980 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord V6 Auto EX-L, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, Loaded and Clean! for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Accord V6 Auto EX-L, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, Loaded and Clean! 281,868 KM $8,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Focus