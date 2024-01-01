$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus
SE Sedan, SYNC Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats!
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with Microsoft SYNC Bluetooth System, All of the power options, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, air conditioning and more. Fuel efficient, simple and reliable transportation that is easy to maintain and keep on the road for years to come yet has the essentials like factory Bluetooth and all of the power options including keyless-entry and alloy wheels.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
604-585-1831