<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2011 Ford Focus 4DR SDN, available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek grey sedan is perfect for navigating city streets and highways alike, with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. The Focus has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>With 158,192km on the odometer, this Focus is ready to take on your next adventure. Enjoy the comfort of its cloth seats, stay cool with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with the security system. This Focus also includes convenient features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry for easy access.</p><p>Here are just a few of the standout features of this 2011 Ford Focus 4DR SDN:</p><ul><li><strong>Power & Comfort:</strong> Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission, power windows, and power steering.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Focus comes standard with safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Entertainment on Demand:</strong> Stay entertained with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input, perfect for connecting your favorite devices.</li><li><strong>Stay Connected:</strong> The Focus offers convenient features like remote trunk release and keyless entry for easy access.</li><li><strong>Extra Storage:</strong> This Focus boasts a pass-through rear seat, making it perfect for hauling larger items.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed 2011 Ford Focus 4DR SDN. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Ford Focus

158,192 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,192KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN8BW191918

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,192 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

Wheel Covers

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

