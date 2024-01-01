$12,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Mustang
2011 Ford Mustang
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$12,999
Used
122,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM7B5113029
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,048 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
