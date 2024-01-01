Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Mustang

122,048 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Mustang

Value Leader

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Mustang

Value Leader

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 11524668
  2. 11524668
  3. 11524668
  4. 11524668
  5. 11524668
  6. 11524668
  7. 11524668
  8. 11524668
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM7B5113029

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2022 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv 51,930 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L 137,793 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Nissan Qashqai S 57,530 KM $20,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Mustang