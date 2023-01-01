2011 GMC Yukon XL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 3 , 6 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10384197

10384197 Stock #: 8682

8682 VIN: 1GKS2KE30BR228682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8682

Mileage 233,637 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.