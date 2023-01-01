Menu
2011 GMC Yukon XL

233,637 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2011 GMC Yukon XL

2011 GMC Yukon XL

4x4 1500 SLT, 5.3L V8, Local, Clean, Black on Black

2011 GMC Yukon XL

4x4 1500 SLT, 5.3L V8, Local, Clean, Black on Black

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

233,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10384197
  • Stock #: 8682
  • VIN: 1GKS2KE30BR228682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8682
  • Mileage 233,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Yukon XL in excellent condition. Extended length with 3rd row seating, leather seats, reverse sensors, all of the power options, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, DVD player and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

