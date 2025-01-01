Menu
2011 Honda Civic

175,113 KM

Details Features

$10,599

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

12214599

2011 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,113KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F46BH012452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H2452
  • Mileage 175,113 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2011 Honda Civic