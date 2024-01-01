Menu
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Low Kilometers! The 2011 Honda CR-V LX 4WD comes with a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine producing 180 horsepower, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. It features an all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction, especially in challenging road conditions. Standard interior features include air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The CR-V LX 4WD is equipped with keyless entry, a four-speaker audio system, and cruise control. Safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, and full-length curtain airbags. The rear seats fold flat, offering up to 72.9 cubic feet of cargo space. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

137,161 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
137,161KM
VIN 5J6RE4H33BL819420

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA19420
  • Mileage 137,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Honda CR-V