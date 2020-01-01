Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

LX 4dr 4WD 4 Door + NO EXTRA DEALER FEES

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441194
  • Stock #: 9RM6688B
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H23BB503718
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

 

Our 2011 Honda Pilot 4WD is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and features remote keyless entry, power accessories, cloth bucket seats, a/c, a driver height adjuster seat, AM/FM radio with a CD player, 60/40 rear split seats, rear tinted windows, dual rear exhaust tips, a hitch receiver, 17-inch alloy wheels and even more! 

 

 

Safety inspected with a fresh oil change, and NO EXTRA DEALER FEES call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T

