Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

129,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13486592

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

  1. 1768680627
  2. 1768680628
  3. 1768680628
  4. 1768680629
  5. 1768680629
  6. 1768680628
  7. 1768680628
  8. 1768680628
  9. 1768680629
  10. 1768680629
  11. 1768680628
  12. 1768680628
  13. 1768680628
  14. 1768680628
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,324KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE6BU126732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2004 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE 212,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volkswagen Passat FINANCING AVAILABLE 133,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Acura MDX FINANCING AVAILABLE 134,242 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring