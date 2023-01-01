2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 8 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10020297

10020297 Stock #: 7468

7468 VIN: 5XYZGDAG9BG037468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 7468

Mileage 205,840 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.