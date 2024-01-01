Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Espresso Brown 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>3.5L V6 DOHC, AWD, Beige Cloth.<br><br><br>Odometer is 26854 kilometers below market average!

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

154,016 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,016KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG1BG057309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4051A
  • Mileage 154,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Espresso Brown 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

3.5L V6 DOHC, AWD, Beige Cloth.


Odometer is 26854 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 37,236 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0 for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0 66,500 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate 19,578 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe