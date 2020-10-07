Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,886 KM

Details Description Features

$9,984

+ tax & licensing
$9,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

$9,984

+ taxes & licensing

173,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859876
  • Stock #: H5089
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG5BG015089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Come check out this beautiful 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax. 

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help! 

 

Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES.

 Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

