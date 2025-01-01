$8,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Hyundai Sonata
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC2BH073957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3957
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
2011 Hyundai Sonata