Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Sonata

152,926 KM

Details Description

$7,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,889

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Hybrid *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Hybrid *Ltd Avail*

Location

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

  1. 5358500
  2. 5358500
  3. 5358500
  4. 5358500
  5. 5358500
  6. 5358500
  7. 5358500
  8. 5358500
  9. 5358500
  10. 5358500
  11. 5358500
  12. 5358500
  13. 5358500
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5358500
  • Stock #: C11-937
  • VIN: KMHEC4A41BA000376

$7,889

+ taxes & licensing

152,926KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C11-937
  • Mileage 152,926 KM

Vehicle Description

BC VEHICLEDOC FEE $695DL#31248 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehicles Get finance rates as low as 2.94% O.A.C We have live auctions to get you best value on your trade !UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available !Get no payments till 2021 ! Free services for 3 months ! Free Car wash for 3 months ! Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c.... Are you paying high % interest rate. AND Not happy with the vehicle you drive THEN Get the vehicle you want to drive AT Payment you can afford !! Call Skyline Auto Group for more information 604-503-2886(AUTO) We can help you get pre approved today !! We welcome all Trades call us now for more details.. Apply online to get pre-approved today !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

2019 Nissan Murano A...
 47,413 KM
$29,889 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 57,622 KM
$26,889 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 55,564 KM
$22,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

Call Dealer

604-503-XXXX

(click to show)

604-503-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory