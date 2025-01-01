Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <strong>For Sale: 2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD Affordable & Reliable!</strong> </p><p>Check out this <strong>2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD</strong> with <strong>320,232 km</strong> a dependable SUV thats ready for all seasons!</p><p> <strong>All Wheel Drive</strong><br> <strong>Automatic Transmission</strong><br> <strong>Tilt Steering, A/C & Cruise Control</strong><br> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong><br> <strong>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong><br> <strong>Heated Seats Perfect for Winter</strong><br> <strong>Factory Alloy Wheels</strong></p><p>Runs and drives great! Ideal for daily driving, road trips, or a solid first SUV.</p><p> Message today to arrange a viewing or test drive!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750801605754_5476465814947372 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747949601815_3502933354387793 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $450<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1</p>

2011 Hyundai Tucson

320,232 KM

Details Description Features

$4,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12684171

2011 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 12684171
  2. 12684171
  3. 12684171
  4. 12684171
  5. 12684171
  6. 12684171
  7. 12684171
  8. 12684171
  9. 12684171
  10. 12684171
  11. 12684171
  12. 12684171
  13. 12684171
Contact Seller

$4,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
320,232KM
VIN KM8JUCAC0BU252194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 320,232 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD Affordable & Reliable!

Check out this 2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD with 320,232 km a dependable SUV thats ready for all seasons!

All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Tilt Steering, A/C & Cruise Control
Bluetooth Connectivity
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Heated Seats Perfect for Winter
Factory Alloy Wheels

Runs and drives great! Ideal for daily driving, road trips, or a solid first SUV.

Message today to arrange a viewing or test drive!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Storage Tray
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Air conditioning w/air filter
4-spoke leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
12-volt battery w/battery saver

Safety

Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Child-safety rear door locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Roof-mounted antenna

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Silver roof rails
Rear wiper w/washer
Windshield wiper deicer
Body-colour rear spoiler
Body-colour foldable heated pwr mirrors
Black/body-colour grille
Rear/quarter/back privacy glass
EZ lane change assist turn signals

Convenience

(2) cupholders

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Additional Features

coolant temp
dome
driver side ticket holder
speedometer
odometer
cargo area
average speed
fuel level
average fuel consumption
front door courtesy
elapsed time
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
instant fuel consumption
Lighting -inc: front map lights
fornt sunglass holder
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
(3) aux pwr outlets
P225/60HR17 tires
Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
driver lock-out button
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
iPod/USB/aux input jack
17 x 6.5 alloy wheels
Leather centre console -inc: storage
Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2017 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169
2017 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169" Limited 221,790 KM $48,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring 337,448 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Saturn Vue 4dr SUV FWD Auto V6 for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Saturn Vue 4dr SUV FWD Auto V6 232,721 KM $6,480 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,980

+ taxes & licensing>

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2011 Hyundai Tucson