$4,980+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 320,232 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD Affordable & Reliable!
Check out this 2011 Hyundai Tucson AWD with 320,232 km a dependable SUV thats ready for all seasons!
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Tilt Steering, A/C & Cruise Control
Bluetooth Connectivity
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Heated Seats Perfect for Winter
Factory Alloy Wheels
Runs and drives great! Ideal for daily driving, road trips, or a solid first SUV.
Message today to arrange a viewing or test drive!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
604-585-1831