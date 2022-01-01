There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 154,446 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trailer Sway Damping
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Bright Exhaust Tip
700-amp maintenance-free battery
215MM Rear Axle
180-amp alternator
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
3.06 Axle Ratio
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
Hill decent control
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Remote Start System
Vehicle Information Centre
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Premium Door Trim Panel
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr accessory delay
Cargo tie-down loops
active head restraints
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Carpeted flooring
Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps
Fog Lamps
Pwr Liftgate
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Tip Start
Bright License Plate Brow
Bright grille
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Flipper liftgate glass
Bright door handles
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Bright Side Roof Rails
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Laminated front door glass
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Child safety rear door locks
Enhanced accident response system
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Front seat side air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor