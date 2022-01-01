2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$19,885 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 4 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8118349

8118349 Stock #: M726349A

M726349A VIN: 1J4RR5GT0BC546982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M726349A

Mileage 154,446 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension Pwr rack & pinion steering Trailer Sway Damping Standard Duty Engine Cooling Bright Exhaust Tip 700-amp maintenance-free battery 215MM Rear Axle 180-amp alternator Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 3.06 Axle Ratio 195mm front axle 6500# GVWR Hill decent control Interior ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS SECURITY ALARM Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Passenger Assist Handles Air Filtering Remote Start System Vehicle Information Centre Full Length Floor Console Glove Box Lamp Premium Door Trim Panel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Pwr accessory delay Cargo tie-down loops active head restraints Child seat upper tether anchorages Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Cargo trim panel w/storage net Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear 60/40 split-folding seat Carpeted flooring Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps Exterior Fog Lamps Pwr Liftgate Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Tip Start Bright License Plate Brow Bright grille Rear window wiper w/washer Front door tinted glass Front license plate bracket Chrome Bodyside Moulding Flipper liftgate glass Bright door handles Tinted windshield glass Hood insulation Body-colour fascias w/bright insert Bright Side Roof Rails Integrated liftgate rear spoiler Laminated front door glass Safety Tire Pressure Monitoring Display ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Child safety rear door locks Enhanced accident response system Hill start assist Child seat latch-ready anchor system Front seat side air bags Front/rear side curtain air bags Dual-note electric horns Rain brake support Ready alert braking Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor 3-point centre rear seat belt Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Removable short mast antenna SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service Convenience Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo Additional Features Cargo Compartment Cover Bi-Xenon Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column Quadra-Trac II 4WD System Selec-Terrain System Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Pwr heated multi-function mirrors w/memory Outside supplemental turn signal mirrors Auto-dimming outside driver mirror Auto-dimming outside passenger mirror Chrome outside mirrors Rain-sensitive windshield wipers 8-way pwr driver/front passenger seats w/driver seat memory 4-way pwr driver/front passenger lumbar Automatic dual-zone climate control

