2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

154,446 KM

$19,885

+ tax & licensing
$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

154,446KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8118349
  Stock #: M726349A
  VIN: 1J4RR5GT0BC546982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M726349A
  • Mileage 154,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 154,446 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trailer Sway Damping
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Bright Exhaust Tip
700-amp maintenance-free battery
215MM Rear Axle
180-amp alternator
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
3.06 Axle Ratio
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
Hill decent control
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Remote Start System
Vehicle Information Centre
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Premium Door Trim Panel
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr accessory delay
Cargo tie-down loops
active head restraints
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Carpeted flooring
Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps
Fog Lamps
Pwr Liftgate
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Tip Start
Bright License Plate Brow
Bright grille
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Flipper liftgate glass
Bright door handles
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Bright Side Roof Rails
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Laminated front door glass
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Child safety rear door locks
Enhanced accident response system
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Front seat side air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service
Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo
Cargo Compartment Cover
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
Automatic Headlamp Leveling System
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Selec-Terrain System
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Pwr heated multi-function mirrors w/memory
Outside supplemental turn signal mirrors
Auto-dimming outside driver mirror
Auto-dimming outside passenger mirror
Chrome outside mirrors
Rain-sensitive windshield wipers
8-way pwr driver/front passenger seats w/driver seat memory
4-way pwr driver/front passenger lumbar
Automatic dual-zone climate control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

