2011 Jeep Patriot

North Edition, Only 92k, Local, Certified, Sunroof, Clean!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607868
  • Stock #: 0423
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GA6BD140423
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Local BC Jeep Patriot North Edition with a very low 92,000 km's. Loaded with features including power sunroof, all of the standard power options, air conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, CD stacker and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

