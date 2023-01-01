Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

232,045 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

232,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053798
  • Stock #: 20610
  • VIN: 1J4BA6H18BL613291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,045 KM

Vehicle Description

The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 232,045 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 202HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Side Steps.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
side steps

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

