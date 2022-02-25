$21,998+ tax & licensing
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
122,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8292456
- Stock #: H5300
- VIN: 1J4BA3H13BL595300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,860 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9