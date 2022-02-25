Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

122,860 KM

Details Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

122,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292456
  • Stock #: H5300
  • VIN: 1J4BA3H13BL595300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,860 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

