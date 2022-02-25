Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Wrangler

165,655 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8417865
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D15BL599893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2011 Jeep Wrangler S...
 165,655 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 83,729 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 90,932 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory