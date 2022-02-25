$17,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8417865
- VIN: 1J4AA2D15BL599893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,655 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
