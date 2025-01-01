$6,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Rio
EX FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,067KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADH4B3XB6917310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H7310
- Mileage 173,067 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
