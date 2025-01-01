Menu
2011 Kia Rio

173,067 KM

Details Features

EX FINANCING AVAILABLE

12424458

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
173,067KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADH4B3XB6917310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H7310
  • Mileage 173,067 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

