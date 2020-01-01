Recent trade in is this low mileage, local 2011 Kia Sorento LX. The vehicle has had a multi-point safety inspection & all reccomended servicing has been done.
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Side Airbags
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Third Row Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Rear-Folding Seats
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Parking Assistance
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Aux input
- Sirius Radio
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Electric Mirrors
- USB port
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
- Automatic day-night rearview mirror
- Rear-Window Wiper
- iPod Connectivity
- Requires Subscription
