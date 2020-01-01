Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

LX w/3rd Row

Location

White Rock Honda

2466 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V4P 1H5

604-536-2111

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,203KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450158
  • Stock #: 9R7960A
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA29BG057270
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Recent trade in is this low mileage, local 2011 Kia Sorento LX. The vehicle has had a multi-point safety inspection & all reccomended servicing has been done.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Third Row Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Parking Assistance
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Sirius Radio
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Automatic day-night rearview mirror
  • Rear-Window Wiper
  • iPod Connectivity
  • Requires Subscription

