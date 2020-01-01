Recent trade in is this low mileage, local 2011 Kia Sorento LX. The vehicle has had a multi-point safety inspection & all reccomended servicing has been done.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Side Airbags

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Third Row Seating

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Rear-Folding Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Parking Assistance

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Sirius Radio

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Automatic day-night rearview mirror

Rear-Window Wiper

iPod Connectivity

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.