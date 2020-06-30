WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS! In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store. We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862 SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991 See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!
A perfect package with all the needed attributed, including the low and affordable price. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.This SUV has 167,493 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
Vehicle Features
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Impact-sensing door unlock
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Trip Computer
antenna
Rear Heat Ducts
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear floor mats
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Auto Headlights
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Locking Differential
18" Alloy Wheels
Locking glove box
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Cargo net hooks
Transmission shift interlock
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Chrome rear garnish
Bluetooth hands-free link
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
150 amp alternator
Air conditioning w/air filter
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio control